Project Manager
WVIA, Northeastern Pennsylvania's premier public media organization, is seeking a strategic, tech-savvy Project Manager to help grow audiences, deepen community engagement, and expand revenue for our fast-growing News department. This is a full-time, grant-Funded (2 years engagement, with potential to become permanent) with a comprehensive compensation and benefits package.
In this cross-functional role, you'll lead the modernization of our technology ecosystem - including selecting and implementing a new CRM system - to better connect News, Marketing, and Development. You'll design systems that strengthen audience relationships, streamline fundraising, and power the future of nonprofit journalism in our region.
What You'll Do
- Lead the audit, selection, and implementation of a new CRM to support News, Marketing, and Development.
- Oversee full lifecycle implementation (vendor selection, migration, onboarding, adoption).
- Map and optimize digital user journeys to boost engagement, donor relations, and revenue.
- Collaborate with cross-departmental teams to align tech solutions with strategic goals.
What We're Looking For
- 5+ years of project management experience (nonprofit, media, or public media a plus).
- Strong knowledge of CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot, EveryAction, etc.) and how they drive fundraising and engagement.
- Systems thinker with strong execution skills - able to turn complex needs into clear project plans.
- Bachelor's Degree
- Excellent communicator and collaborator who can work across departments.
Why Join WVIA?
- Play a pivotal role in shaping the future of public media and nonprofit journalism.
- Lead meaningful projects that directly support audience impact and revenue growth.
- Join a mission-driven organization committed to strengthening communities across Pennsylvania.
- Initial 2-year Knight foundation funding secured, with WVIA's commitment to long-term sustainability of the role.
Apply today and help us build the future of local journalism at WVIA. In exchange for your experience and loyalty, we offer a competitive base salary plus medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, generous paid time off, and a retirement plan with a company match.
Interested applicants, please email your credentials to careers@wvia.org