WVIA, Northeastern Pennsylvania's premier public media organization, is seeking a strategic, tech-savvy Project Manager to help grow audiences, deepen community engagement, and expand revenue for our fast-growing News department. This is a full-time, grant-Funded (2 years engagement, with potential to become permanent) with a comprehensive compensation and benefits package.

In this cross-functional role, you'll lead the modernization of our technology ecosystem - including selecting and implementing a new CRM system - to better connect News, Marketing, and Development. You'll design systems that strengthen audience relationships, streamline fundraising, and power the future of nonprofit journalism in our region.

What You'll Do

Lead the audit, selection, and implementation of a new CRM to support News, Marketing, and Development.

Oversee full lifecycle implementation (vendor selection, migration, onboarding, adoption).

Map and optimize digital user journeys to boost engagement, donor relations, and revenue.

Collaborate with cross-departmental teams to align tech solutions with strategic goals.

What We're Looking For

5+ years of project management experience (nonprofit, media, or public media a plus).

Strong knowledge of CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot, EveryAction, etc.) and how they drive fundraising and engagement.

Systems thinker with strong execution skills - able to turn complex needs into clear project plans.

Bachelor's Degree

Excellent communicator and collaborator who can work across departments.

Why Join WVIA?

Play a pivotal role in shaping the future of public media and nonprofit journalism.

Lead meaningful projects that directly support audience impact and revenue growth.

Join a mission-driven organization committed to strengthening communities across Pennsylvania.

Initial 2-year Knight foundation funding secured, with WVIA's commitment to long-term sustainability of the role.

Apply today and help us build the future of local journalism at WVIA. In exchange for your experience and loyalty, we offer a competitive base salary plus medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, generous paid time off, and a retirement plan with a company match.

Interested applicants, please email your credentials to careers@wvia.org