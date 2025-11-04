Inside 'Dispatch,' the video game that plays like an interactive superhero show

A new video game plays like an interactive, animated show for grown-ups. In “Dispatch,” you play a dispatcher who sends superheroes to emergencies across Los Angeles. Your choices change a story that’s rolling out through new episodes that come out every week, just like a show.

Here & Now‘s James Perkins Mastromarino reports on how Dispatch fuses TV and video games.

