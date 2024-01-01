100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We celebrate Arab American Heritage Month by sharing films about Arab American communities and documentaries by Arab American filmmakers.

Americans whose heritage connects to one or more of the 22 Arab countries have a rich history in this country dating back to 1527 when, according to the U.S. Department of State, the first people from Morocco and Lebanon immigrated to this country. Those two men, from Morocco and Lebanon respectively, were considered the first "Arab Americans."

We celebrate Arab American Heritage Month by sharing films about Arab American communities and documentaries by Arab American filmmakers.

Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
JoMarie Yamin Ali - Arab-American Heritage Month
JoMarie Yamin Ali - Arab-American Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00