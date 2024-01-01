We celebrate Arab American Heritage Month by sharing films about Arab American communities and documentaries by Arab American filmmakers.
Americans whose heritage connects to one or more of the 22 Arab countries have a rich history in this country dating back to 1527 when, according to the U.S. Department of State, the first people from Morocco and Lebanon immigrated to this country. Those two men, from Morocco and Lebanon respectively, were considered the first "Arab Americans."
We celebrate Arab American Heritage Month by sharing films about Arab American communities and documentaries by Arab American filmmakers.
JoMarie Yamin Ali - Arab-American Heritage Month