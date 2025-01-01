Listen Live to WVIA Radio Stations
WVIA Original Podcasts: The Sound of Our Community
Go beyond the broadcast with original podcasts produced in our studios. From jazz and classical music presented with a local perspective to conversations that capture the spirit of our community, these are the shows we've created for you. Tune in to hear the stories and sounds of home.
Listen for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Explore WVIA Original Podcasts
Our Live Radio Channels, Streaming 24/7.
From news and information to arts and jazz, the sounds of our community are always on. Stream us live on your computer, phone, or smart speaker.
WVIA-FM brings you Morning Edition each weekday, classical music through the midday, All Things Considered and Fresh Air in the afternoon, and jazz and contemporary music in the evening, along with many favorite weekend programs.
WVIA Arts Radio features more of the best programs public radio has to offer, including Classical 24, Performance Today, plus Classical Music with Erika Funke and Lisa Mazzarella.
WVIA HD-3 transports you into the legendary catalog of Chiaroscuro Records, one of the richest archives of mainstream jazz on the planet. Expect masterfully recorded sessions, all curated from a label devoted to preserving and presenting classic jazz in its purest form.
WVIA Is Where Our Community Speaks.
The stories, voices, and music you hear on WVIA are a reflection of our region. We are your neighbors, committed to sharing the news and culture that make this place home. Your donation is an investment in that story.
Your support brings our community's voice to life by enabling:
- In-depth Local Conversations: Featuring the voices of your neighbors, from local leaders and artists to the callers on our talk shows.
- A Reliable Lifeline in Emergencies: Your contribution keeps the signal on for crucial weather updates, road closures, and public safety information.
- A Stage for Regional Arts: Providing a platform for our area's musicians, authors, and performers to share their work with a wider audience.
- Community-Funded & Non-Commercial: Ensuring our only mission is to serve you and reflect the place we all call home.
Listen On the Go with the WVIA App
Access live radio, the latest local news, and your favorite on-demand NPR and PBS programs right from your phone. The free WVIA app is the best way to stay connected to your community, wherever you are.
Download the app today!
From Our Studios to You: WVIA's Featured Radio Programs
These original shows are proudly produced in-house and hosted by the local voices you know, bringing a unique Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania perspective to the airwaves.
-
WVIA's longest-running program, Mixed Bag provides the region's musicians an outlet for creative, contemporary music. Regular features include Homegrown Music, the weekly album review, and new releases segments.
-
All That Jazz presents an hour of straight- ahead acoustic jazz with the emphasis on today's finest performers. Regular features include the new releases on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and special features, including occasional Homegrown Jazz performances and venerable jazz segments on Wednesdays.
-
Each weekday hosts Lisa Mazzarella, and Erika Funke choose and present the greatest music by the greatest composers.
The easiest way to listen is right here in your browser. Just use the player at the top of this page to start streaming instantly.
Take us with you anywhere by downloading the official WVIA App for your smartphone or tablet. It's the best way to listen on the go.
Simply ask your device to play our station. Try saying, "Alexa, play WVIA" or "Hey Google, play WVIA Radio."
In your car or at home, an HD Radio receiver gives you crystal-clear, over-the-air access to all three of our digital channels.
- Our Transmitters
- WVIA 89.9 FM (Pittston)
- WPAU 91.5 FM (Palmyra Township)
- WVBU 90.5 FM (Lewisburg)
- WVYA 89.7 FM (Williamsport)
- WTIO 88.3 FM (Mainesburg)
- Our Translators
- Allentown 99.3 FM
- Bethlehem 105.7 FM
- Clarks Summit 90.3 FM
- Lewisburg 100.1 FM
- (southern area) 89.3 FM
- Pottsville 94.9 FM
- Selinsgrove 95.7
- Stroudsburg/East Stroudsburg 94.3 FM
- Sunbury 105.7 FM
- Wellsboro 103.5 FM
You can stream WVIA-TV, WVIA Create and PBS Kids 24/7 on your Roku, Fire TV or Smart TV by downloading the free PBS App. Full details can be found here.
WVIA-FM (HD-1) brings you Morning Edition each weekday, classical music through the midday, All Things Considered and Fresh Air in the afternoon, and jazz and contemporary music in the evening, along with many favorite weekend programs.
WVIA Arts Radio features more of the best programs public radio has to offer, including Classical 24, Performance Today, plus Classical Music with Erika Funke and Lisa Mazzarella.
WVIA HD-3 features fine Jazz recordings from the library of Chiaroscuro Records, one of the world's riches sources of mainstream Jazz music.
If you have an HD radio receiver, tune to 89.9FM for WVIA's main channel (HD-1)...then one more click for HD-2 and two more clicks for HD-3.
Absolutely! Most WVIA Radio shows are available for on-demand listening for up to two weeks after broadcast. You can find them on their indivdual show page.
You can view the WVIA Radio schedule by clicking here.