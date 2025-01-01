100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

Listen Live to WVIA Radio Stations

Your home for local news, arts and music, streaming live 24/7. Choose a channel from our full selection below to start listening.

Local News. Community-Funded.

Every story we report is made possible by your neighbors who give to WVIA. Join your community who make it all happen.

Donate Today

WVIA Original Podcasts: The Sound of Our Community

Go beyond the broadcast with original podcasts produced in our studios. From jazz and classical music presented with a local perspective to conversations that capture the spirit of our community, these are the shows we've created for you. Tune in to hear the stories and sounds of home.

Listen for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Explore WVIA Original Podcasts
Up To Date podcast cover Pop Shop podcast cover ArtScene podcast cover

Our Live Radio Channels, Streaming 24/7.

From news and information to arts and jazz, the sounds of our community are always on. Stream us live on your computer, phone, or smart speaker.

WVIA HD-1 – Flagship Channel

WVIA-FM brings you Morning Edition each weekday, classical music through the midday, All Things Considered and Fresh Air in the afternoon, and jazz and contemporary music in the evening, along with many favorite weekend programs.

Listen Live in New Tab (Best fidelity) Listen in Another App (VLC, Music) Use Windows Media Player (Legacy)
View WVIA-FM Station Schedule
WVIA HD-2

WVIA Arts Radio features more of the best programs public radio has to offer, including Classical 24, Performance Today, plus Classical Music with Erika Funke and Lisa Mazzarella.

Listen Live in New Tab (Best fidelity) Listen in Another App (VLC, Music)
View WVIA Arts Station Schedule
WVIA HD-3

WVIA HD-3 transports you into the legendary catalog of Chiaroscuro Records, one of the richest archives of mainstream jazz on the planet. Expect masterfully recorded sessions, all curated from a label devoted to preserving and presenting classic jazz in its purest form.

Listen Live in New Tab (Best fidelity)
A continuous stream of curated jazz.

WVIA Is Where Our Community Speaks.

The stories, voices, and music you hear on WVIA are a reflection of our region. We are your neighbors, committed to sharing the news and culture that make this place home. Your donation is an investment in that story.

Your support brings our community's voice to life by enabling:

  • In-depth Local Conversations: Featuring the voices of your neighbors, from local leaders and artists to the callers on our talk shows.
  • A Reliable Lifeline in Emergencies: Your contribution keeps the signal on for crucial weather updates, road closures, and public safety information.
  • A Stage for Regional Arts: Providing a platform for our area's musicians, authors, and performers to share their work with a wider audience.
  • Community-Funded & Non-Commercial: Ensuring our only mission is to serve you and reflect the place we all call home.
Support Local Radio Now

Listen On the Go with the WVIA App

Access live radio, the latest local news, and your favorite on-demand NPR and PBS programs right from your phone. The free WVIA app is the best way to stay connected to your community, wherever you are.

Download the app today!

Download on the App Store GET IT ON Google Play

From Our Studios to You: WVIA's Featured Radio Programs

These original shows are proudly produced in-house and hosted by the local voices you know, bringing a unique Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania perspective to the airwaves.

  • Mixed Bag
    WVIA's longest-running program, Mixed Bag provides the region's musicians an outlet for creative, contemporary music. Regular features include Homegrown Music, the weekly album review, and new releases segments.
  • All That Jazz
    All That Jazz presents an hour of straight- ahead acoustic jazz with the emphasis on today's finest performers. Regular features include the new releases on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and special features, including occasional Homegrown Jazz performances and venerable jazz segments on Wednesdays.
  • Classical Music
    Each weekday hosts Lisa Mazzarella, and Erika Funke choose and present the greatest music by the greatest composers.
WVIA Alexa Skill
You can tune into what's currently playing on our live streams of WVIA Radio, WVIA-HD2, and The Chiaroscuro Channel. You can also listen to WVIA Radio podcasts.
Learn More
Frequently Asked Questions & Troubleshooting
Find answers to common questions about viewing the WVIA schedule, streaming our programs, and troubleshooting technical issues.
What are all the ways I can listen to WVIA Radio? +
On This Website

The easiest way to listen is right here in your browser. Just use the player at the top of this page to start streaming instantly.


With the WVIA Mobile App

Take us with you anywhere by downloading the official WVIA App for your smartphone or tablet. It's the best way to listen on the go.


On Your Smart Speaker

Simply ask your device to play our station. Try saying, "Alexa, play WVIA" or "Hey Google, play WVIA Radio."


With an HD Radio

In your car or at home, an HD Radio receiver gives you crystal-clear, over-the-air access to all three of our digital channels.

How do I find the right radio frequency for my area? +
  • Our Transmitters
    • WVIA 89.9 FM (Pittston)
    • WPAU 91.5 FM (Palmyra Township)
    • WVBU 90.5 FM (Lewisburg)
    • WVYA 89.7 FM (Williamsport)
    • WTIO 88.3 FM (Mainesburg)

  • Our Translators
    • Allentown 99.3 FM
    • Bethlehem 105.7 FM
    • Clarks Summit 90.3 FM
    • Lewisburg 100.1 FM
    • (southern area) 89.3 FM
    • Pottsville 94.9 FM
    • Selinsgrove 95.7
    • Stroudsburg/East Stroudsburg 94.3 FM
    • Sunbury 105.7 FM
    • Wellsboro 103.5 FM
What is HD Radio and how do I listen to the full lineup of WVIA's channels? +

You can stream WVIA-TV, WVIA Create and PBS Kids 24/7 on your Roku, Fire TV or Smart TV by downloading the free PBS App. Full details can be found here.

What is the difference between WVIA's radio channels? +

WVIA-FM (HD-1) brings you Morning Edition each weekday, classical music through the midday, All Things Considered and Fresh Air in the afternoon, and jazz and contemporary music in the evening, along with many favorite weekend programs.

WVIA Arts Radio features more of the best programs public radio has to offer, including Classical 24, Performance Today, plus Classical Music with Erika Funke and Lisa Mazzarella.

WVIA HD-3 features fine Jazz recordings from the library of Chiaroscuro Records, one of the world's riches sources of mainstream Jazz music.

If you have an HD radio receiver, tune to 89.9FM for WVIA's main channel (HD-1)...then one more click for HD-2 and two more clicks for HD-3.

I missed a broadcast. Can I listen to previous radio shows on demand? +

Absolutely! Most WVIA Radio shows are available for on-demand listening for up to two weeks after broadcast. You can find them on their indivdual show page.

Where can I find the WVIA Radio schedule? +

You can view the WVIA Radio schedule by clicking here.