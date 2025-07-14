100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.

Highway Patrol in Florida allowed to enforce immigration crackdown

WBUR
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT

Across the country, sweeping immigration enforcement is taking many forms, including traffic and highway stops. In Florida, the state Highway Patrol is now authorized to conduct immigration enforcement. The Trump administration says these types of partnerships are vital to carrying out mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. For many migrants, the crackdown on roadways has led to new ways of getting around.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

News