100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

A tale of two Washington, D.C.s: How economic class factors into residents' experiences?

WBUR
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Aug. 27, 2025, as planned. 

How do the experiences of Washington, D.C. residents in more affluent neighborhoods — old hippies, according to Stephen Miller — differ from those in areas that struggle with poverty and crime? Are liberal, upper-income residents honest about the problems of crime in Washington, D.C.? Do Black residents in Wards 7 and 8 feel they are being used?

NPR’s Frank Langfitt reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

News