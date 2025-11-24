Trump's peace plan for Ukraine. And, why Marjorie Taylor Greene is resigning

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he is optimistic about reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Yesterday, U.S. and Ukrainian officials met in Geneva to discuss President Trump's peace plan. The president has set a deadline of Thursday for Ukraine to agree to the 28-point plan. European leaders are skeptical and believe the plan needs further development.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a press conference following closed-door talks on a U.S plan to end the war in Ukraine at the U.S. Mission in Geneva, on Nov. 23, 2025.

🎧 Europeans feel left out, even though they were in some of the meetings in Geneva. That's because when the peace plan was drafted, European heads of state were not consulted, NPR's Rob Schmitz tells Up First. That is a significant oversight for those leaders, given that the plan included numerous commitments from them, including billions of dollars for Ukraine's reconstruction, as well as participation in an emergency blueprint if the proposal is violated. The Kremlin has not weighed in on the Geneva talks. The U.S. is expected to hold separate talks with Russia.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, abruptly announced on Friday that she would resign from Congress effective Jan. 5. The congresswoman rose to prominence as one of Trump's biggest defenders, but she has recently become one of his biggest critics, saying he abandoned his own agenda.

🎧 From Greene's point of view, she has not shifted on her political stance, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. It is Trump and others in their party who have not maintained consistency in their America First conservatism. Fowler notes that it is essential to recognize the president is not a traditional conservative, and his return to office was based on convincing diverse groups and demographics with varying ideologies and policies to unite under the America First banner and defer to his interpretation of what conservatism means.

Over the weekend, Israel and Hamas both accused the other of violating the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The ceasefire has been holding for a little over six weeks. Yesterday, Israel also struck Lebanon's capital, Beirut, for the first time since June, killing a Hezbollah commander. This action has led many to worry about the nearly year-long ceasefire in place there.

🎧 Much of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire has been completed. The next phase involves setting up an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, according to NPR's Kat Lonsdorf. But there are still many questions about who will make up that force and how they will be trained. Lonsdorf says it may sound contradictory to still be discussing a ceasefire when there are so many people being killed and both sides have accused each other of violations, but the agreement is holding, and there hasn't been a full return to war.

Cost of living

Getty Images / Emily Bogle/NPR / Emily Bogle/NPR After adjusting for inflation, tuition has essentially doubled for private and public colleges over the past 30 years.

NPR's series Cost of Living: The Price We Pay is examining what's driving price increases and how people are coping after years of stubborn inflation.

Over the past 30 years, the average tuition for public and private four-year colleges has roughly doubled when adjusted for inflation. Many families do not pay the full tuition amount because students receive financial or merit aid. That reduced cost is known as the net price. But even the net price is higher than it was two decades ago. What's causing the cost of college to rise so quickly?

💰 Reduction in state funding has been a significant issue for public institutions. As legislatures cut funding, colleges were compelled to increase tuition to offset the shortfall.

💰 A high price tag can dictate prestige, and there are wealthy families willing to pay it. For example, 40% of Harvard's incoming class pays the full tuition.

💰 College prices vary from institution to institution and state to state. Families often don't know the total cost of a school until the end of the admissions process, making it difficult to compare options.

Listen to why the cost of college has risen so dramatically. This week, the series will explore the cost of holiday shopping. Stay up-to-date on the latest stories here.

How are higher prices changing the way you live? Fill out this form to share your story with NPR.

Living better

sutlafk/iStockphoto / Getty Images / Getty Images Woman hand hoding hairs fall in comb, hair fall everyday serious problem. Girl Hairs fall with a comb and problem hair isolated on white background

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

By some estimates, half of all women experience hair loss at some point in their lives. While there are some scientifically backed hair loss solutions, not every remedy is effective for everyone or for every type of hair loss. Here's what to know and how to find support:

💇‍♀️ Hair sheds in a staggered pattern, so a clump in the drain doesn't mean you should worry about bald spots.

💇‍♀️ The most common cause of permanent hair loss is androgenetic alopecia, which typically starts at the top of the head in women. If you part your hair, you may notice that the area is widening, showing more of your scalp.

💇‍♀️ If you are uncertain about what type of hair loss you have, an in-person visit may be your best option to start with. However, telehealth companies can be a good alternative when a dermatologist has a long waitlist for appointments.

3 things to know before you go

Amber De Vos / Getty Images for Goop / Getty Images for Goop Tatiana Schlossberg is pictured at her book signing in 2019 in Richmond, Calif. Schlossberg says she has a rare form of cancer.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as acute myeloid leukemia. In an essay in The New Yorker, she revealed her cancer is terminal. NPR's Books We Love returns with over 380 titles from this year, selected by NPR staff and trusted critics. From cookbooks to mysteries and thrillers, check out the extensive list for your next read. A homeless advocacy organization within the Cincinnati Public School System will help more than 4,000 homeless students and their families by providing a designated lot for them to sleep in their cars while they await housing. The program launches in March 2026. (via WBUR)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR