Testosterone levels have declined in men. Here's what the FDA wants to do about it

Updated December 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

A Food and Drug Administration panel of health experts convened Wednesday to discuss and promote the health benefits of testosterone treatments for men.

FDA Commissioner Martin Makary told Morning Edition that low testosterone is believed to be associated with symptoms in roughly one-third of men who have it, though he said the evidence and data are not fully defined. Symptoms can include "reduction in mood and vitality," Makary said.

Speaking to NPR's Steve Inskeep, Makary discussed why the FDA wants to reconsider medical access to testosterone and the stigma associated with its use.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the blue play button above.

The radio version of this story was edited by Adam Bearne and produced by Lilly Quiroz. The web copy was written by Obed Manuel and edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

Copyright 2025 NPR