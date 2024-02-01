100 WVIA Way
These Were the 4 Most Popular WVIA News Stories in January

By WVIA News
Published February 1, 2024 at 9:57 AM EST
Geisinger CMC Employees picket outside the hospital on Mulberry St. in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger
Geisinger CMC Employees picket outside the hospital on Mulberry St. in Scranton.

#1 - January 17, 2024

Scranton Police and Pennsylvania State Police blocked off a section of Swetland Street where a Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Local
Suspect charged in shooting of Scranton officer
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
A 20-year-old Lackawanna County man is under arrest for shooting and critically wounding Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aiden Deininger was arraigned and charged from his hospital bed, Gilmartin’s handcuffs placed on him.

#2 - January 22, 2024

Geisinger CMC Employees picket outside the hospital on Mulberry St. in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger
Local
Geisinger CMC workers picket for PTO, criticize contract proposals
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
A group of Geisinger CMC workers are speaking out against their employer, demanding swift and fair contract negotiations.

#3 - January 24, 2024

Police said they were investigating "gang-related shootings" in the early hours of Jan. 11 when Scranton Det. Kyle Gilmartin was shot. A 20-year-old suspect has been charged in the attack.
Aimee Dilger
Local
Gang-related violence: A criminologist and detective weigh in on youth involvement
Tom Riese | WVIA News
A member of the Northeast Pa. Gang Task Force and a University of Scranton criminologist discuss gang violence in the region, social factors, and how it's difficult to research the phenomenon.

#4 - January 12, 2024

Scranton Police and Pennsylvania State Police investigate a section of Swetland Street where a Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday morning.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Local
Critically injured Scranton police officer identified
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was critically injured in a shooting incident early Thursday. The city’s police chief, Thomas Carroll, identified Gilmartin as the officer injured during a brief press conference Friday.

