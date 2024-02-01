These Were the 4 Most Popular WVIA News Stories in January
#1 - January 17, 2024
A 20-year-old Lackawanna County man is under arrest for shooting and critically wounding Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aiden Deininger was arraigned and charged from his hospital bed, Gilmartin’s handcuffs placed on him.
#2 - January 22, 2024
A group of Geisinger CMC workers are speaking out against their employer, demanding swift and fair contract negotiations.
#3 - January 24, 2024
A member of the Northeast Pa. Gang Task Force and a University of Scranton criminologist discuss gang violence in the region, social factors, and how it's difficult to research the phenomenon.
#4 - January 12, 2024
Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was critically injured in a shooting incident early Thursday. The city’s police chief, Thomas Carroll, identified Gilmartin as the officer injured during a brief press conference Friday.