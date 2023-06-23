Funds announced for bridges connecting Pittston, West Pittston

Millions of federal dollars have been set aside for a pair of bridges in Luzerne County.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will devote $19 million to replace the Water Street and Fort Jenkins bridges that connect Pittston and West Pittston, according to a Friday announcement from U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman.

The federal money is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program, a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

PennDOT, Luzerne County and the municipalities will design and build the projects. Bike and pedestrian improvements on the bridges and seven nearby intersection are also expected.

The Water Street truss bridge has been closed since 2021 when an inspection uncovered a bent metal eyebar.