Mental health center to open in Tamaqua

By WVIA News
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:51 PM EDT
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
St. Luke's breaks ground at upcoming psychiatric location in Tamaqua. From left to right: Jennie Serfass, Rural Psychiatry Manager, St. Luke's; Jody McCloud Mismer, Network Administrator for Psychiatry, St. Luke's; James A. James, Department Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Addiction and Recovery, St. Luke's; Margaret Zimmerman, donated land for clinic; Diana Laquinta, President of Miners Campus, St. Luke's; Micah Gursky, Director of Business and Government Relations, St. Luke's.

Schuylkill residents can visit the mental health center starting this fall, according to St. Luke’s.

The clinic’s part of St. Luke’s new Rural Psychiatry Residency Program, which started in 2022. Two residents will work at the Tamaqua location under the guidance of an attending physician. They will provide medication and therapeutic services, according to James A. James. He is the Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, and Addiction and Recovery at St. Luke’s.
