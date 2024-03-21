Mental health center to open in Tamaqua

Schuylkill residents can visit the mental health center starting this fall, according to St. Luke’s.

The clinic’s part of St. Luke’s new Rural Psychiatry Residency Program, which started in 2022. Two residents will work at the Tamaqua location under the guidance of an attending physician. They will provide medication and therapeutic services, according to James A. James. He is the Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, and Addiction and Recovery at St. Luke’s.