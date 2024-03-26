100 WVIA Way
Breeze Airways to fly to Fort Myers, Florida from local airport

By WVIA News
Published March 26, 2024 at 9:43 AM EDT

Breeze Airways will begin flights this fall to another Florida city from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The airline announced Tuesday new flights to Fort Myers, Florida, will begin twice weekly on Oct. 3. Fares start at $89 if you buy tickets by April 1.

Breeze's first flights anywhere were in May 2021. The airline started flying jets out of the local airport to Orlando, Florida, twice a week in January. The airline plans to expand to four weekly Orlando flights in May.
