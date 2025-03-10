Scranton to hire lifeguards

The city of Scranton is hiring lifeguards. Officials anticipate opening four pool complexes in 2025: at Connell Park, Weston Park and Weston Field, as well as the splash pad at Novembrino Park in the city. Lifeguards earn $16 per hour and lifeguard captains make $18 an hour.

The splash pad opens Memorial Day weekend. The pools will be open daily when the Scranton School District is on summer break. The indoor pool at Weston Field is open year-round.

Lifeguard applicants will need their American Red Cross lifeguard certification and clearances including a background check, and FBI fingerprinting. Costs for clearances and certifications are reimbursable with receipts.

Anyone interested can apply at this link.

— Haley O'Brien

