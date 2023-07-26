New Pa. Health Survey Shows Support for Marijuana Legalization Dropped in 2023

A new public health survey says that support for marijuana legalization in Pennsylvania decreased for the first time in a decade.

The Muhlenberg College Public Health Program’s 2023 Pennsylvania Health Survey, which was conducted this spring, found that 50% of Pennsylvanians supported the complete legalization of marijuana, down from 56% in 2022.

Muhlenberg College said it has been tracking public support for legalization, and that since 2013 support for the measure had been steadily increasing from 33% to a peak of 58% in 2021.

The survey notes that, “the small shift in opinion on this matter may simply be the product of sampling error, but for the first time in a decade support for legalization did not rise in the Commonwealth.”

Opposition to complete legalization also rose to 31% in 2023 compared to 25% in 2022. In 2013, 40% of Pennsylvanians said they were opposed.

The percentage of Pennsylvanians who were neither in favor nor opposed to legalization remained the same between 2022 and 2023, at 18%.

Another question asked how concerned respondents were about increased marijuana use among people aged 18-22. Of those polled, 22% said they were “very concerned,” 33% were “somewhat concerned,” 27% were “not too concerned,” and 18% were “not at all concerned.”

The report was a result of a telephone survey of 417 adult Pennsylvania residents. Muhlenberg College said the margin of error was +/-6% at a 95% level of confidence.

Former Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation in 2016 legalizing medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. The first sales at dispensaries began in 2018.

Earlier in July, a bill was introduced by State Sens. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, Timothy Kearney, D-Delaware, Wayne Fontana, D-Allegheny, and John Kane, D-Chester/Delaware that would legalize adult use of marijuana.

Among its changes, Senate Bill 846 would:

Expunge nonviolent marijuana offenses stemming from arrests or convictions under the 1972 Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act.



Create a Cannabis Regulatory Control Board to take over some oversight duties from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and handle dispensary permit and application processing.



Set the minimum age to use marijuana at 21 years old, prohibit the marketing of marijuana products to children, and establish appropriate packaging warnings.



Set an 8% sales tax on cannabis and cannabis-infused edible and nonedible products, and a 5% excise tax on sales at dispensaries.



Allow adults to cultivate up to five cannabis plants for personal use.



Set possession limits at 30 grams of cannabis flower, no more than 1,000 milligrams of THC contained in cannabis-infused edible or nonedible products, or five grams of cannabis concentrate.

In a release, Laughlin said that during 2021 state budget hearings, the Senate Appropriations Committee was told by the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office that legalized adult-use marijuana could generate between $400 million and $1 billion in new tax revenue.

The Muhlenberg College survey also queried respondents about the federal and state handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health, the opioid epidemic, climate change, and healthcare within Pennsylvania.

Some of the survey’s 2023 findings included:

66% of Pennsylvanians described the general quality of healthcare in Pennsylvania as “excellent” or “good,” compared to 25% who rated it as “fair” and 7% that said it was “poor.” The survey said the percentage of positive ratings is the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



86% of registered Democrats said they received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 63% of Republicans and 77% of independents.



79% of Republicans said they were “not too concerned” or “not at all concerned” about getting seriously sick from COVID-19, compared to 66% of Democrats and74% of independents.



55% of respondents said they know someone who has been addiction to heroin or another opiate, and a majority of Democrats (75%), Republicans (73%) and independents (68%) said the state was not doing enough to combat the epidemic.



39% of Pennsylvanians said that one of their family members has experienced a severe mental health crisis.



53% of Pennsylvanians said mental health issues in children and adolescents are a crisis, compared to 43% who said they are a “problem but not a crisis.”



65% of respondents aged 18-29 saw their mental health as “excellent” or “good,” while 9% felt their mental health was “poor.” For Pennsylvanians over age 30, 82% viewed their mental health as “excellent” or “good,” and only 3% perceived their mental health as “poor.”



46% of Democrats consider climate change to be a crisis compared to just 11% of Republicans. 39% of Republicans said climate change was “a problem but not a crisis” and 46% said it was “not a problem,” compared to 34% and 16% of Democrats, respectively.

The full public health survey can be found online here.