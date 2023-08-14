Pennsylvania State Police launch body camera initiative

Pennsylvania State Police are launching a pilot program to ensure departments across the state are ready to implement body cameras. Troopers in Carlisle are wearing those cameras now as part of a 60-day pilot program.

Colonel Christopher Paris, a state police commissioner, said the cameras will protect the public and the law enforcement officers wearing them.

“The cameras can also be used to protect citizens and troopers both against false claims of misconduct or abuse,” Paris said.

To save money, the department is using 18 cameras which get passed between troopers during shift changes.

When the two-month trial run ends, PSP plans to implement body-worn cameras at all 87 patrol stations across the state.

