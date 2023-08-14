100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News Pennsylvania News

Pennsylvania State Police launch body camera initiative

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
Screenshot of recorded press conference in Carlisle shows the body cameras now worn by Pennsylvania State Police in Troop H.
Commonwealth Media Services
Screenshot of recorded press conference in Carlisle shows the body cameras now worn by Pennsylvania State Police in Troop H.

Pennsylvania State Police are launching a pilot program to ensure departments across the state are ready to implement body cameras. Troopers in Carlisle are wearing those cameras now as part of a 60-day pilot program.

Colonel Christopher Paris, a state police commissioner, said the cameras will protect the public and the law enforcement officers wearing them.

“The cameras can also be used to protect citizens and troopers both against false claims of misconduct or abuse,” Paris said.

To save money, the department is using 18 cameras which get passed between troopers during shift changes.

When the two-month trial run ends, PSP plans to implement body-worn cameras at all 87 patrol stations across the state.

Pennsylvania News
Sydney Roach