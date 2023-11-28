County official resigns following "failed" election

During Northampton County’s November 7 election, many voters experienced issues with voting machines. Ballots were stamped incorrectly for the Pennsylvania Superior Court race, and although officials have reassured the public that every vote was counted as intended, many are still concerned.

Now, a press release announced the resignation of Charles Dertinger from his position as the county’s Director of Administration, putting an end to his nearly six years on the job.

Dertinger led the Elections Division during his time in the position. In the press release, County Executive Lamont McClure referred to the elections in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as “nearly flawless” under Dertinger’s leadership. The 2019 and 2023 elections under his leadership, he admitted, were “failures.”

Northampton County announced required post-election audits last week which included the recounting of votes from five randomly selected precincts. A Risk-Limiting Audit was also conducted in Northampton County for the Superior Court race.

Executive McClure highlighted Dertinger’s many accomplishments as Director of Administration, particularly during the pandemic. He gave Dertinger credit for many of the administration’s successes over recent years.