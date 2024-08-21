Pa. opens public feedback on rate increases to 2025 health insurance plans

Health insurance companies in Pennsylvania are looking to increase the prices of their coverage plans in 2025, which could raise monthly premium costs for people who buy plans through Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

The state Insurance Department wants the public to weigh in before it approves final health plan rates this fall, just ahead of the annual open enrollment period.

“We see the true value in transparency at every point in the rate review process,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a statement. “In doing so, we’re hoping to build on the trust we’ve already gained from consumers, while also doubling down on our mission to keep their best interests at the forefront.”

Every year, health insurance companies that offer individual and small group plans on the ACA marketplace must get approval from the state on how much they want to charge people for that coverage.

In Pennsylvania, people shop for most of these plans online at Pennie.

About 14 insurance companies are seeking new rate increases for individual health plans they will sell this year for coverage in 2025.

Increases range from 2.9% to 15.2%, though these are average increases. Each individual health plan may have a lower or higher cost.

Insurers that offer small group plans are requesting an average statewide increase of 7.8%.

Companies cited rising drug costs, increased health care labor costs and the projected ways in which people may use their coverage for medical care in the next year as reasons why they are requesting increases to health plan prices and premiums.

Pennsylvania Insurance Department officials said their goal is to keep health plans “reasonably priced” and to ensure that the rates “are not unfairly discriminatory.”

The department is soliciting feedback from state residents on how these proposed rates could impact their options and ability to buy health insurance for the coming year.

People have until Sept. 2 to submit a comment by emailing the state at ra-rateform@pa.gov.