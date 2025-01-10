Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition calls for $100M to boost student reading in state budget

A new advocacy group is pushing state lawmakers to include $100 million for literacy interventions in the next state budget.

The Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition , launched this month, is working across sectors to bring awareness to what they’re calling a “literacy crisis” among Pennsylvania students. Just 34% of Pennsylvania fourth graders read proficiently, according to the most recent national reading metrics.

“Our elected representatives can address the literacy crisis by ensuring every teacher has the training tools and support needed to teach reading effectively,” said Rachael Garnick with Teach Plus Pennsylvania, which is spearheading the coalition.

“And so the next step is securing a $100 million investment in the 2025 state budget for teacher training in what is known as the ‘science of reading.’”

More than two dozen states have enacted legislation in recent years that better aligns reading instruction with the science of reading, a body of research that stresses the importance of structured, phonics-based learning.

That includes Pennsylvania, which passed legislation last year requiring the state’s Department of Education to create a council of 20 literacy experts. The panel is tasked with creating three lists of evidence-based resources to improve student literacy, due to districts by June 1, 2025:

Reading curricula for K-3 students aligned with the science of reading Training programs for school teachers in structured literacy High-quality universal screeners that help identify struggling readers, as well as proven strategies for intervention.



But while earlier versions of the legislation would mandate schools to adopt curricula from the list and screen K-3 students three times a year, lawmakers dropped the requirements from the final version after failing to secure funding for it.

Garnick said providing districts funding to implement stronger literacy practices is a necessary next step.

“What we want to do with that $100 million that we're advocating for in the upcoming budget is to actually make this a funded mandate,” she said.

Garnick said doing so would ensure all students have access to “high-quality, consistent instruction.”

“A huge advocacy pillar is closing equity gaps within literacy,” she continued. “We want to advocate for targeted funding and resources for under-served communities, including urban, rural and low-income areas.”

While 51.4% of Pennsylvania fourth-graders scored proficient or above on their 2024 state exams , progress varied by race and household income. Just 24.8% of African American students scored proficient or above, as did 35.6% of economically disadvantaged students.

The Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition’s members include school district, nonprofit and business leaders. Regional partners include United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Beaver County Science of Reading and the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.

One study found adults who are at least minimally proficient in literacy have far higher annual incomes than those with low levels of literacy.

“This is a workforce development issue. This is an economic issue,” Garnick said. “And partnering with chambers of commerce across the Commonwealth really helps make sure that perspective is represented within the work that our coalition is doing.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to present his 2025-26 budget proposal next month.