Trump admin revokes visas of some international students at Pitt, Carnegie Mellon, Penn State

The federal crackdown on international students is impacting universities across the region.

The University of Pittsburgh announced in a letter Wednesday morning that one Pitt graduate student and two recent graduates had their visas revoked.

Carnegie Mellon sent a similar letter to students and staff Monday, informing them that the student visas of two current students and five recent graduates had been revoked.

The student records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System were also terminated by the federal government.

International students at Penn State have also had their visas revoked, although the university has not said how many have been affected.

In recent weeks, officials from colleges across the country have discovered the visas of international students have been revoked without notice. This includes students at Arizona State, Cornell, the University of Texas and several other institutions.

In the Pitt letter, provost and senior vice chancellor Joseph J. McCarthy, wrote: "At the University of Pittsburgh, our international populations are a vital and vibrant part of our university community, and their continued well-being is a top priority. We recognize that this news has created anxiety and fear among our international populations, and we take these concerns very seriously."

He added that when the school's Office of International Services learns of a change in visa status, they reach out to the individual to provide support and resources.

McCarthy noted that the university is "not aware of any immigration agencies or authorities visiting our campus for enforcement purposes. Recently, specific instructions were shared with deans, presidents and University center directors regarding how to coordinate with University resources if such a visit occurs."

In the CMU letter, James H. Garrett, the university's provost, acknowledged the news is "creating anxiety and disruption for many and has directly impacted a subset of our community."

He said that CMU's Office of International Education reached out to the students directly to offer support and connect them with information about legal resources.

The office has also published FAQs about federal immigration enforcement and a communication urging international students to carefully weigh risks before traveling out of the country.

WPSU's Anne Danahy contributed to this report.