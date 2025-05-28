100 WVIA Way
Pittsburgh closes Herron Avenue Bridge due to safety concerns

90.5 WESA | By Susan Scott Peterson,
Patrick Doyle
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
The Herron Ave. Bridge (center) on May 28, 2025.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
The Herron Ave. Bridge (center) on May 28, 2025.

The city of Pittsburgh closed the Herron Avenue Bridge this morning at 8 a.m., due to safety concerns flagged in a recent inspection.

"Following emergent findings from the City's bridge inspection consultant and PennDOT, we are moving quickly to close the Herron Avenue Bridge in the interest of public safety," said Zack Workman, the acting chief engineer for the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

All traffic will be detoured via the Bloomfield Bridge.

The closure impacts Pittsburgh Regional Transit's 54 bus route, which will also be re-routed.

Officials say the move is precautionary as they prepare for a full bridge rehabilitation project, expected to begin in 2028.

In October 2024, the city closed Schenley Park's Panther Hollow Bridge out of safety concerns. Engineers are working on a final plan for how to repair the bridge's steel truss system.

In February 2023, the city closed the Charles Anderson Bridge for repairs; those are expected to be completed in 2026.

In January 2022, the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed; it reopened in December 2022.
Susan Scott Peterson
Patrick Doyle
