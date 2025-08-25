Juniata College celebrates 150th anniversary, lays foundation for another 150

Monday marked the first day of classes in the fall semester at Juniata College in Huntingdon, as well as the beginning of a yearlong celebration of the college's 150th anniversary.

Juniata College was founded in 1876 as the Huntingdon Normal School by Andrew, Henry and John Brumbaugh. A century and a half later, it's the only higher education institution in Huntingdon County.

James Troha, president of Juniata College, said the 150th anniversary has him looking back and forward.

"The first part is acknowledging, recognizing, celebrating our history, our traditions, and the stability that we've had as an institution, the success that we've had," Troha said. "But the second tranche that occurred to me was, what's the next 150 look like? And are we right now doing what is necessary to lay the foundation of success for another 150 years?"

Alex Fischer / WPSU / WPSU Founder's Hall at Juniata College on Aug. 20, 2025. Founder's Hall is Juniata College's first and original building, and currently the college's central administrative office.

Juniata College's milestone comes as many colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and across the country are facing declining enrollment and financial challenges. A drop in birth rates since the 2008 recession means there are fewer traditional college-aged students, leading to a "demographic cliff" in higher education.

Juniata College's enrollment numbers have declined, but Troha said they've adapted.

"I think our faculty have been attentive to the challenges out there, and have revised curriculum, revised programs, introduced new programs," Troha said. "And I'm proud of our community for what they've done to make sure that we remain relevant in a sector right now that's under a tremendous amount of pressure."

Juniata College's celebrations begin with an opening convocation Monday and will continue throughout the year. Other events will include guest speakers, TEDx talks, art exhibits and concerts.

"We want our students, particularly our new students, but all of our students, to know what this year is going to mean," Troha said.

