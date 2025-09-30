Pittsburgh's Monongahela Incline to close for week of maintenance

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will temporarily close the Monongahela Incline on Mount Washington this week for scheduled maintenance to ensure continued safety and reliability for passengers. The maintenance is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 29 and end Friday, Oct. 3.

While the incline is closed, PRT is encouraging riders to Mount Washington to use the 40-Mount Washington bus route or shuttle buses that will run between Station Square and the upper incline station.

PRT will replace the cable used to haul the cable cars up Mount Washington and counterbalance the cars as they climb and descend. The safety cable that works with a braking system will also be replaced. The haul cable was last replaced in April 2021 and the safety cable was last replaced in November 2024.

The 155-year-old Monongahela Incline is the oldest continuously operating funicular in the United States. Regular maintenance and repairs have been done over the years to ensure the longevity of the Incline.

However, it has faced problems in recent years. Frequent shutdowns, including a month-long closure in January 2023, were caused by issues with new mechanical equipment and software operating systems. Delays in training personnel how to use the new systems caused further issues.

In response to growing concerns about closures, the Monongahela Incline Review Committee was formed in 2024 to resolve the issues facing the incline. Talson Solutions, a Philadelphia-based consultant, was brought in to assess existing maintenance procedures and activities.

An October 2024 report by Talson made several recommendations to PRT including streamlining the process for maintenance work orders, keeping hard copies of clearly documented maintenance procedures, providing detailed training on how to operate and maintain the incline facility and more.

Read more from our partners at WESA.