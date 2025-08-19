100 WVIA Way
Looking back on Texas' history of mid-decade redistricting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

A Republican-led House in Texas is pushing a mid-decade redistricting plan, with the goal of cementing Republican dominance in Congress. Democratic lawmakers staged dramatic walkouts, leaving for Oklahoma and New Mexico to deny Republicans a quorum. State troopers were dispatched to track them down.

This was not Texas in 2025; this was Texas in 2003.

Princeton University professor of history and public policy Julian Zelizer tells the story.

