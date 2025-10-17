100 WVIA Way
Trump, the war in Gaza take center stage at NYC mayoral debate

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

The three candidates for New York City mayor — Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa — sparred over affordability, the war in Gaza and President Trump’s policies on Thursday night at the first mayoral debate of the general election.

Sally Goldenberg, one of the debate moderators and senior New York editor for Politico, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom