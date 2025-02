Dave Reynolds, Professor & Chair of the Department of Theater at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and John Toussaint, student/actor; speaking about the current production of the musical "Something Rotten!" at the Maffei Theatre on the King's campus,

running from February 20 through March 1, 2025, with shows Thursdays, Fridays &

Saturdays at 7:30 and a Sunday matinee on February 23rd at 2:00.

For information: www.kings.edu