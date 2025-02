Christopher Jackson, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, speaking about the annual Greg Funfgeld Family Concert taking

place on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3:00 at

the Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University in

Bethlehem. The program this year is dedicated

to a Youth Choirs Festival with special guests,

The Westminster Choir under Donald Nally.

www.bach.org