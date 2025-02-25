Hip Hop Orchestra Experience; JooWan Kim; Abigail Manns; February 25 2025
JooWan Kim, Composer, Musician & Artistic Director of the
Hip Hop Orchestra Experience, and Abigail Manss, Director
of Performing Arts & Arts in Bloom, speaking about the
upcoming performance by THHOE at Commonwealth University--
Bloomsburg on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm in Haas Center
for the Arts. The event features scores by JooWan Kim with rhymes by
MC Unity Lewis & turf dance by Yung Phil, supported by a
25-piece chamber orchestra. For more information:
www.bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom https://bloomu.universitytickets.com/