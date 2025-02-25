Hip Hop Orchestra Experience; JooWan Kim; Abigail Manns; February 25 2025

JooWan Kim, Composer, Musician & Artistic Director of the

Hip Hop Orchestra Experience, and Abigail Manss, Director

of Performing Arts & Arts in Bloom, speaking about the

upcoming performance by THHOE at Commonwealth University--

Bloomsburg on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm in Haas Center

for the Arts. The event features scores by JooWan Kim with rhymes by

MC Unity Lewis & turf dance by Yung Phil, supported by a

25-piece chamber orchestra. For more information:

www.bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom https://bloomu.universitytickets.com/

