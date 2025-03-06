Liz Tilley; March 6 2025

Liz Tilley, artist, designer, writer &

Corporate Sponsorship Representative

at WVIA Public Media, speaking about

2 exhibitions in the Poconos:

The 3rd Annual Women's Art Show

at the Middle Smithfield Community

& Cultural Center, 5200 Milford

Road, East Stroudsburg, running

through March 27, 2025, with

an Artist's Reception March 6th

from 5 to 7 pm. 570-223-1881

Also, "All About Music" at the

Gallery at 530 Main in Stroudsburg,

now through April 12, 2025.

On Facebook: Gallery at 530 Main

https://shermantheater.com/venue/gallery-at-530-main/