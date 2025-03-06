Liz Tilley; March 6 2025
Liz Tilley, artist, designer, writer &
Corporate Sponsorship Representative
at WVIA Public Media, speaking about
2 exhibitions in the Poconos:
The 3rd Annual Women's Art Show
at the Middle Smithfield Community
& Cultural Center, 5200 Milford
Road, East Stroudsburg, running
through March 27, 2025, with
an Artist's Reception March 6th
from 5 to 7 pm. 570-223-1881
Also, "All About Music" at the
Gallery at 530 Main in Stroudsburg,
now through April 12, 2025.
On Facebook: Gallery at 530 Main
https://shermantheater.com/venue/gallery-at-530-main/