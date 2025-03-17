Arcadia Chorale; Matthew Rupcich; March 17 2025

Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of

The Arcadia Chorale, speaking about the 38th Annual

NEPA Bach Festival, March 29 & 30, 2025, with

a lecture & 3 concerts: 3/29 —A Lecture with Dr. Sarah

Davies at 3:00 & then the Organ Recital with Trent Johnson

at 4:00 pm at Elm Park United Methodist Church on

Linden Street in Scranton; The Chamber Music Concert

Saturday evening at 7:30 at Covenant Presbyterian

Church, Madison Avenue. On Sunday, March 30th,

The Arcadia Chorale and Festival Orchestra will present

the Mass in b minor by J. S. Bach, under the direction

of Rupcich. For information: www.arcadiachorale.org/

