Arcadia Chorale; Matthew Rupcich; March 17 2025
Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of
The Arcadia Chorale, speaking about the 38th Annual
NEPA Bach Festival, March 29 & 30, 2025, with
a lecture & 3 concerts: 3/29 —A Lecture with Dr. Sarah
Davies at 3:00 & then the Organ Recital with Trent Johnson
at 4:00 pm at Elm Park United Methodist Church on
Linden Street in Scranton; The Chamber Music Concert
Saturday evening at 7:30 at Covenant Presbyterian
Church, Madison Avenue. On Sunday, March 30th,
The Arcadia Chorale and Festival Orchestra will present
the Mass in b minor by J. S. Bach, under the direction
of Rupcich. For information: www.arcadiachorale.org/