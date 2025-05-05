Marywood String Project; Sophie Till; Nick Revel; May 05 2025
Violinist Sophie Till, Associate Professor of Violin & Director
of the String Project at Marywood University in Scranton,
and Nick Revel, multi-Grammy-nominated violist, composer,
educator & audio engineer, speaking about the Notation
Project and the Spring Gala Concert on Monday, May 5, 2025,
at 6:30 pm at the Nazareth Student Center in the Latour Room
on the Marywood campus, presented by the String Project.
The program will feature guest
artist Nick Revel and the premiere of the new work
created by the Notation Project. Admission is free and
the public is invited to attend. www.marywood.edu/