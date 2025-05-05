Marywood String Project; Sophie Till; Nick Revel; May 05 2025

Violinist Sophie Till, Associate Professor of Violin & Director

of the String Project at Marywood University in Scranton,

and Nick Revel, multi-Grammy-nominated violist, composer,

educator & audio engineer, speaking about the Notation

Project and the Spring Gala Concert on Monday, May 5, 2025,

at 6:30 pm at the Nazareth Student Center in the Latour Room

on the Marywood campus, presented by the String Project.

The program will feature guest

artist Nick Revel and the premiere of the new work

created by the Notation Project. Admission is free and

the public is invited to attend. www.marywood.edu/