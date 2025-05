Eric Lutz, director, Brenda Fager & Tyler

Floryan, actors, speaking about the

upcoming production of "Arsenic and

Old Lace" at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,

537 North Main Street. The show will run

May 9 through May 18, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays

at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

www.ltwb.org/ 570-823-1875