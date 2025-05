Gary Womelsdorf, Visual Arts Chair, and Darlene Smith, Member of the Fine Arts Fiesta

Board and Visual Arts Committee, speaking about the 69th Fiesta taking place from

May 15 through May 18, 2025, on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. 4 full days

of art, music, dance and family activities. Fiesta is free and open to the public.

For information and performance schedules: www.fineartsfiesta.org/