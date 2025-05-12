100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi & Students; May 12 2025

Published May 12, 2025 at 7:41 PM EDT
Violinist John Vaida and Violist Amy Iwazumi, co-founders of the NEPA Chamber Music Society, speaking about the final concert of the 2024-25 season, Fire and Serenity, to
be presented May 17th at 7 pm at St. Stephen's Church, 35 S. Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre and again on May 18th at 3 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg. Featured will be piano quartets by Faure & Brahms.
Joining Vaida and Iwazumi at WVIA were members of the NEPA CMS Young Apprentice
Program: Sarah Park, violin 1; Lily Romanowski, violin 2; Claire Choo, viola & Hannah
Salesky, cello. They will perform the last movement of Mozart's "Hunt" Quartet on the
May 17 concert at St. Stephen's. For information: www.nepacms.org/

