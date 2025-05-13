Presbybop Quintet; Bill Carter; May 13 2025
Rev. Bill Carter, jazz pianist, composer, band leader & author, speaking about the
new album, "Brand New Day" featuring the Presbybop Quintet. There will be
an album release concert on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 4:00 pm at the First
Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School Street, where Carter is pastor.
Admission is free and a free-will offering will be taken. The concert is the last of
the Arts at First Presbyterian 2024-25 season. There will be a Meet the Artists
reception following the performance. www.fpccs.org/