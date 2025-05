Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the

Northeastern PA Philharmonic, introducing the

orchestra's 2025-2026 season, with a wide

variety of music and venues, including a

screening of the film "Jurassic Park"

with the score performed live by the NEPA

Philharmonic under music director

Melisse Brunet. For the complete

schedule and for tickets:

www.nepaphil.org/ or 570-270-4444