Hazleton Art League; Art Youth Expo 14; May 27 2025
Dr. Carl Frankel, President of the HAL Board; Michael
Delmonico, Board Member, & Summer Whitley,
Coordinator of AYE14, speaking about Art Youth
Expo14 that will be held Friday, May 30th and
Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the Hayden Family Center
for the Arts, 31 W. Broad Street in Hazleton.
Friday from 5 to 8 pm (with the Open Mic at the
Launch Box), and Saturday from 3 to 8 pm.
The Gallery Opening will take place on Friday,
beginning at 5 pm. There will be live music,
a bake jam, an artists' bazaar and more.
For information: www.hazletonartleague.org/