Lackawanna Historical Society; House Tour of the Abingtons; June 17 2025

Michael Gilmartin, Lackawanna Historical Society Board President;

Sarah Piccini, LHS Assistant Director, & Pat Atkins, homeowner

from the Abingtons, speaking about the House Tour of the

Abingtons presented by the Lackawanna Historical Society on

Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm. It is a self-guided tour

and tickets are available in advance or at the Waverly Community House,

1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly on the day of the tour.

www.lackawannahistory.org/

