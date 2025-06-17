100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lackawanna Historical Society; House Tour of the Abingtons; June 17 2025

Published June 17, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Michael Gilmartin, Lackawanna Historical Society Board President;
Sarah Piccini, LHS Assistant Director, & Pat Atkins, homeowner
from the Abingtons, speaking about the House Tour of the
Abingtons presented by the Lackawanna Historical Society on
Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm. It is a self-guided tour
and tickets are available in advance or at the Waverly Community House,
1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly on the day of the tour.
www.lackawannahistory.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke