ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; Scott Colin Woolnough; Mariah Kohn; June 25 2025

Published June 25, 2025 at 7:29 PM EDT
Scott Colin Woolnough, artistic director & the actor who plays
Fagin, and Mariah Kohn, the actor who plays Mrs. Sowerby, speaking
about the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre production of Lionel Bart's
musical "Oliver!" in its final weekend: June 27, 28 & 29, 2025, with shows
Friday & Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm. The Little
Theatre is located at 537 N. Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. For more
information: www.ltwb.org/ 570-823-1875

