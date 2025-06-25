The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; Scott Colin Woolnough; Mariah Kohn; June 25 2025

Scott Colin Woolnough, artistic director & the actor who plays

Fagin, and Mariah Kohn, the actor who plays Mrs. Sowerby, speaking

about the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre production of Lionel Bart's

musical "Oliver!" in its final weekend: June 27, 28 & 29, 2025, with shows

Friday & Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm. The Little

Theatre is located at 537 N. Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. For more

information: www.ltwb.org/ 570-823-1875

