River Valley Film Festival; Cory Baney; July 14 2025

Cory Baney, Founder of the River Valley Film Festival,

speaking about RVFF's partnership with Lycoming Arts

and the launch of the Festival on Friday, July 18, 2025,

with a First Friday-style event, "Red Carpet Friday," at 5:00,

followed by the opening night film, "Rap Dixon: Beyond Baseball"

at 8 pm. Film screenings get underway at 10:30 am on Saturday

and 11:00 am on Sunday at

AMC CLASSIC Williamsport 11 Movie Theater Downtown.

www.lycomingarts.org/rvff