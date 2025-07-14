100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

River Valley Film Festival; Cory Baney; July 14 2025

Published July 14, 2025 at 7:19 PM EDT
Cory Baney, Founder of the River Valley Film Festival,

speaking about RVFF's partnership with Lycoming Arts

and the launch of the Festival on Friday, July 18, 2025,

with a First Friday-style event, "Red Carpet Friday," at 5:00,

followed by the opening night film, "Rap Dixon: Beyond Baseball"

at 8 pm. Film screenings get underway at 10:30 am on Saturday

and 11:00 am on Sunday at

AMC CLASSIC Williamsport 11 Movie Theater Downtown.

www.lycomingarts.org/rvff

ArtScene with Erika Funke