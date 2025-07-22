100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress Cut Federal Funding - Please Give Now so Programs and Services Continue
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Harmony In The Woods; The String Queens; Kendall Isidore; July 22 2025

Published July 22, 2025 at 7:46 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kendall Isidore, Violinist in the award-winning
trio The String Queens with Violist Dawn Johnson
and Cellist Elise Sharp, speaking about her life in
music in anticipation of the ensemble's performance
at Harmony in the Woods in Hawley, PA, on July
25, 2025, at 6:00 pm. They will present a wide
range of music from classical and jazz to popular
songs by the Beatles, Michael Jackson & many
others. For more information & tickets:
www.harmonyinthewoods.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke