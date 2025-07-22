Harmony In The Woods; The String Queens; Kendall Isidore; July 22 2025

Kendall Isidore, Violinist in the award-winning

trio The String Queens with Violist Dawn Johnson

and Cellist Elise Sharp, speaking about her life in

music in anticipation of the ensemble's performance

at Harmony in the Woods in Hawley, PA, on July

25, 2025, at 6:00 pm. They will present a wide

range of music from classical and jazz to popular

songs by the Beatles, Michael Jackson & many

others. For more information & tickets:

www.harmonyinthewoods.org/

