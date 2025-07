Paul Plumadore, paper montage artist,

speaking about his new work/book,

"An Anthropomorphic Alphabet"

that is on exhibit now as part of a

group show titled: "Twenty-Six: Art of the Alphabet"

at the Wayne County Arts Alliance Gallery,

959 Main Street in Honesdale through

August 23, 2025.

Gallery hours: Thursday through Sunday 11 am to 4 pm.

For more information: www.waynecountyartsalliance.org/