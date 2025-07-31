Department of Justice subpoenas UPMC for records on gender-affirming care for trans youth

UPMC has been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice for records relating to its gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The Pittsburgh-based health system is one of more than 20 doctors and clinics that were issued subpoenas earlier this month seeking information about providers "involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children."

In a statement Thursday, UPMC said the Trump administration has "made it abundantly clear that our clinicians can no longer provide certain types of gender-affirming care without risk of criminal prosecution."

"This includes specific restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for individuals under the age of 19," the statement continued.

UPMC scaled back its gender-affirming care over the course of May and June before fully terminating care June 30. The move garnered criticism from Pittsburgh's LGBTQ community as well as hundreds of UPMC doctors, nurses, psychologists and other staff .

Since President Donald Trump's return to office, his administration has mounted an escalating campaign to restrict gender-affirming care across the country, and repeatedly signaled an interest in pursuing action against medical providers. An executive order , DOJ memo and a warning letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have all sought to cut off federal funds for hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minor patients.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the DOJ to pursue action against providers it considers in potential violation of the False Claims Act and has argued that gender-affirming surgeries fall under "female genital mutilation," which is illegal.

While gender-affirming care for trans youth has become a complex political issue, it remains legal in Pennsylvania.

UPMC stressed that it would continue to provide behavioral health support and "other necessary care" as it seeks to comply with the Trump administration's hard stance on gender-affirming care.

DOJ officials have not released a list of doctors and clinics involved in the investigation. The department has not specified what constituted "transgender medical services," but said the investigation includes "healthcare fraud, false statements, and more."

"Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

According to an internal email obtained by WESA, UPMC has ordered staff to preserve documents and communications dating back to January 2020 that are related to gender-affirming care and other "gender-related care."

The email contains directions from UPMC's legal officer outlining records to be preserved. They include patient records and identities, diagnoses, informed consent documents and parent or guardian authorization, disclosure of risks, adverse events and side effects as well as disclosures about off-label use of medications. UPMC has also instructed staff to preserve billing records, coding practices and insurance claims.

The email suggests UPMC is preserving documents that go beyond the subpoena's requirements, but it does not specify what the subpoena requested.

UPMC did not respond to questions about the scope of the DOJ subpoena Thursday. In a statement, the health system acknowledged the difficulty of the matter and expressed empathy for patients impacted by new obstacles to gender-affirming care.

"We empathize deeply with the patients and families affected by these ongoing changes," a spokesperson said. "UPMC remains steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional care for all patients."

Read more from our partners at WESA.