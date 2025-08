Playwright David Parmelee, General Manager of the LTWB,

with William Jeffrey & Roderick Markham, playwrights,

speaking about their work in anticipation of the Annual Weekend

of One-Acts running August 8, 9 & 10, 2025, featuring pieces by

5 regional writers. Shows Friday & Saturday at 8:00; Sunday at

3:00. The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is located at 537 North

Main Street. No reservations needed. www.ltwb.org/