NEPA Philharmonic/Harmony in the Woods/WVIA; August 6 2025

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic;

Leah Valenches , violin with the NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet;

and Chris Norton, Sr. Vice-President at WVIA Public Media, speaking

about the benefit concert for WVIA on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Harmony

in the Woods at 5:30. with a reception at 5:00.

Singer-Songwriter Regina Sayles will perform with the Philharmonic

String Quartet featuring folk, rock, and pop arrangements with

originals by Sayles, too.

For tickets: www.wvia.org/events; For more information:

www.nepaphil.org/ and www.harmonyinthewoods.org/