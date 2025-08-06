NEPA Philharmonic/Harmony in the Woods/WVIA; August 6 2025
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic;
Leah Valenches , violin with the NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet;
and Chris Norton, Sr. Vice-President at WVIA Public Media, speaking
about the benefit concert for WVIA on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Harmony
in the Woods at 5:30. with a reception at 5:00.
Singer-Songwriter Regina Sayles will perform with the Philharmonic
String Quartet featuring folk, rock, and pop arrangements with
originals by Sayles, too.
For tickets: www.wvia.org/events; For more information:
www.nepaphil.org/ and www.harmonyinthewoods.org/