100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Philharmonic/Harmony in the Woods/WVIA; August 6 2025

Published August 6, 2025 at 6:27 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic;
Leah Valenches , violin with the NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet;
and Chris Norton, Sr. Vice-President at WVIA Public Media, speaking
about the benefit concert for WVIA on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Harmony
in the Woods at 5:30. with a reception at 5:00.
Singer-Songwriter Regina Sayles will perform with the Philharmonic
String Quartet featuring folk, rock, and pop arrangements with
originals by Sayles, too.
For tickets: www.wvia.org/events; For more information:
www.nepaphil.org/ and www.harmonyinthewoods.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke