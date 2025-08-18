First Presbyterian Church Clarks Summit; Rev. Bill Carter; Derrick Bang; August 18 2025

100 WVIA Way
August 18 2025

Published August 18, 2025 at 6:49 PM EDT
Rev. Bill Carter, Pastor of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, jazz pianist, composer, arranger & band leader, and Derrick Bang, biographer of Vince Guaraldi,
speaking about the Jazz Mass Guaraldi composed for Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.
To mark the 60th anniversary of the premiere, First Presbyterian Church of CS will present
the full Mass that was transcribed from the key recording by Carter.
Featured will be a talk by Bang at 9:30 am on Sunday, August 31, 2025, followed by
the Mass at 10 am, performed by the Presbybop Quartet, the combined choirs of the 1st
Presbyterian Church & Our Lady of the Snows, at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School Street in Clarks Summit. The public is invited, and for more information: www.fpccs.org/

