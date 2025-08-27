100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lehigh University/Attacca Quartet Concert; Paul Salerni; August 27 2025

Published August 27, 2025 at 7:57 PM EDT
Dr. Paul Salerni, award-winning composer and NEH Distinguished Chair in the Humanities
& Professor of Music at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, speaking about the upcoming
concert by the Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet on Sunday, September 14, 2025,
at 3:00 at the Zoellner Arts Center on the Lehigh campus, in a program titled,
"La Grande Bellezza". The performance is co-sponsored by Chamber Music Lehigh Valley.
On September 19th, Navona Records will release the new recording "Haunted & Other Works by Paul Salerni & Dana Gioia." For tickets & information: www.lehigh.edu/
www.paulsalerni.com/ or www.navonarecords.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke