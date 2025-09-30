Documentary Film: "Earl."; Ty Kim; September 30 2025

Ty Kim, Emmy Award-Winning filmmaker and director of the recent documentary titled, "Earl." The film tells the story of the life and music of the distinguished 20th composer and educator who retired from Harvard University in 1990 and died in 1998. Earl studied with Arnold Schoenberg and Ernest Bloch and taught Paul Salerni and John Harbison, award-winning composers in their own right. Earl Kim's association with writer Samuel Beckett is explored in the film as well as Earl's service during World War II. We hear in this feature Dr. Salerni's memories of Earl Kim as his teacher & mentor, as well. The documentary has been screened internationally and has won a number of prizes.

For more information: earlkimcomposer.com