Arcadia Chorale; 2025-2026 Season; Matthew Rupcich; October 8 2025

Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale,

speaking about the opening concert of the 2025-26 season:

"Echoes from the Cathedrals: Sacred Sounds of Western Europe."

Performances: Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 pm at

St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 S. Franklin Street in

downtown Wilkes-Barre; and Sunday, October 12 at 4:00 pm at

the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School Street in Clarks Summit.

Organist Christopher Johnson, Director of Music at Covenant

Presbyterian Church, will be a featured guest.

For more information: www.arcadiachorale.org/

