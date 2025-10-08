100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Arcadia Chorale; 2025-2026 Season; Matthew Rupcich; October 8 2025

Published October 8, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the Arcadia Chorale,
speaking about the opening concert of the 2025-26 season:
"Echoes from the Cathedrals: Sacred Sounds of Western Europe."
Performances: Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 pm at
St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 S. Franklin Street in
downtown Wilkes-Barre; and Sunday, October 12 at 4:00 pm at
the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School Street in Clarks Summit.
Organist Christopher Johnson, Director of Music at Covenant
Presbyterian Church, will be a featured guest.
For more information: www.arcadiachorale.org/

