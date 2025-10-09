Paragon Ragtime Orchestra; Rick Benjamin; Part One; October 09 2025

Rick Benjamin, Founder, Artistic Director & Conductor of the

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, speaking about his decades-long

work recording with and leading the PRO, in anticipation of a new

album titled, "Meet Me at the Fair: Sounds from the Great American

World's Fairs" and a concert of that music on Friday, October 17, 2025,

at 7:30 pm in Stretansky Concert Hall on the campus of Susquehanna

University in Selinsgrove. The performance is part of the inaugural

Symposium on Historic American Music at Susquehanna, Oct 16 - 18, 2025.

For more information: susqu.edu/symposium and

www.paragonragtime.com

This is the first of a two-part conversation.

