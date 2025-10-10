Susquehanna University Historic Am Music Symposium; Rick Benjamin; October 10 2025
Rick Benjamin, Founder, Artistic Director & Conductor of the
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, speaking in anticipation of the inaugural
Symposium on Historic American Music at Susquehanna University
in Selinsgrove October 16 - 18, 2025. There will be performances,
lectures, interactive workshops and more. The keynote speaker is
John McWhorter of Columbia University and opinion writer for the
NY Times. The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra under Rick Benjamin
will celebrate their new album titled, "Meet Me at the Fair: Sounds
from the Great American World's Fairs" in a concert of that music
on Friday, October 17th, at 7:30 pm in Stretansky Concert Hall
on the Susquehanna University campus
For more information: susqu.edu/symposium and
www.paragonragtime.com
This is the second of a two-part conversation.