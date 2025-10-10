Susquehanna University Historic Am Music Symposium; Rick Benjamin; October 10 2025

Rick Benjamin, Founder, Artistic Director & Conductor of the

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, speaking in anticipation of the inaugural

Symposium on Historic American Music at Susquehanna University

in Selinsgrove October 16 - 18, 2025. There will be performances,

lectures, interactive workshops and more. The keynote speaker is

John McWhorter of Columbia University and opinion writer for the

NY Times. The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra under Rick Benjamin

will celebrate their new album titled, "Meet Me at the Fair: Sounds

from the Great American World's Fairs" in a concert of that music

on Friday, October 17th, at 7:30 pm in Stretansky Concert Hall

on the Susquehanna University campus

For more information: susqu.edu/symposium and

www.paragonragtime.com

This is the second of a two-part conversation.